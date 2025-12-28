Snowfall recorded in Nakhchivan's mountainous areas [PHOTOS]

28 December 2025 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Unstable weather conditions continue to prevail in several mountainous and foothill areas of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

Snowfall began late last evening in the villages of Bichenek and Kuku in the Shahbuz district, as well as in the Batabat plateau and the Paragachay settlement of the Ordubad district.

The snow cover has reached 3 centimeters in Kuku, 4 centimeters in both Paragachay and Bichenek, and 5 centimeters in the Batabat plateau. In the high-altitude mountainous areas of Ordubad, located at approximately 3,000 meters above sea level, snow depth has increased significantly, reaching up to 25 centimeters.

The snowfall has added a winter landscape to the region, particularly in the higher elevations, while relevant services continue to monitor weather conditions and road safety in the affected areas.