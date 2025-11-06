Angola and Germany forge aviation and agro-industry ties

6 November 2025 21:06 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Angolan President João Lourenço met with visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday, with both leaders agreeing to strengthen bilateral cooperation in restructuring Angola's national airline, TAAG, and developing a new agro-industrial project, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The two presidents also attended a signing ceremony where Angola's Minister of Transport, Ricardo de Abreu, and representatives of Lufthansa formalized the implementation of a bilateral air services agreement. Additionally, a contract was signed for Lufthansa Consulting to assist in restructuring TAAG, according to Angola's Presidential Press Center.

Abreu noted that the partnership aims to enhance corporate governance, operations, maintenance, engineering, and route planning, all of which are expected to boost TAAG’s global competitiveness.

In a separate initiative, the Angolan government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two German companies to establish an agro-industrial development hub in the country, aiming to modernize the sector and promote sustainable economic growth.

This cooperation marks a significant step in Angola's efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil, positioning the country as a growing hub for aviation and agro-industry in Africa. Analysts also see it as a model for how African nations can leverage international partnerships to modernize key sectors.