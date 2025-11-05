Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 5 2025

Azerbaijan to spend 8.48 bln manats from Social Protection Fund next year

5 November 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The State Social Protection Fund’s expenditures for 2026 are planned at about 8.48 billion manats, Azernews reports. The spending will be financed mainly from two sources, according to the official report...

