Azerbaijan's opponents in FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers drawn

6 November 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The draw for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers has been held in Nyon, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

The draw, which took place in Nyon, Switzerland, has determined the opponents of the Azerbaijani national team in the C League.

Azerbaijan, placed in the second pot, will compete in Group 3 against Hungary, North Macedonia, and Andorra.

The 2027 World Cup qualifiers will begin in February 2026.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will be the 9th edition of the prestigious international tournament for women's national football teams, and it is scheduled to take place in 2027.

Although the exact host country has not been determined yet, several nations have expressed interest in hosting the event.

This World Cup will be significant as it will feature 32 teams, up from the 24 teams in the 2023 edition, continuing the trend of expanding women’s football globally.

The qualifying process for the tournament began in 2022 and will continue through 2026. Teams from around the world will compete in regional qualifiers, and the final number of teams from each confederation will be decided by FIFA.

Historically, teams like the United States, Germany, Norway, Japan, and France have been strong contenders, with the USA being the most successful, having won the tournament four times (1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019).

While the official dates are yet to be confirmed, the tournament is expected to take place during the summer, following a similar schedule to the 2023 Women's World Cup, which was held from July 20 to August 20.