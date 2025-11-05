Azernews.Az

LG Uplus Q3 profit drops due to one-off factor

5 November 2025 23:31 (UTC+04:00)
LG Uplus Corp., one of South Korea’s major mobile carriers, announced on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income plunged 63.6% year-on-year, largely due to a one-time expense tied to a voluntary retirement program, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

