Coca-Cola criticized for AI Christmas ads

6 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Coca-Cola has once again stirred debate with the release of its new Holiday 2025 advertisement — produced completely using artificial intelligence, Azernews reports.

The spot was created by Secret Level, a Los Angeles–based studio specializing in generative AI. It features the brand’s iconic Coca-Cola trucks, the timeless slogan “Holidays Are Coming”, snow-covered landscapes, wide-eyed animals, and of course, Santa Claus — the beloved figure who has long been at the heart of Coca-Cola’s Christmas campaigns.

This marks the company’s third consecutive year embracing AI-driven creativity. Coca-Cola released its first generative AI advertisement in 2023, followed by a fully AI-produced Christmas ad in 2024. Despite last year’s mixed reception — with viewers praising the visuals but criticizing the lack of human warmth — the brand has doubled down on its digital direction.

For 2025, Coca-Cola went even further, boasting that this year’s ad was made by just 20 people, compared to 50 the year before. The company describes it as “an experiment in the future of creativity,” though public reaction remains divided: some see it as a technological marvel, while others insist that Christmas magic can’t be fully generated by machines.

Fans have started creating and sharing their own AI-generated versions of Coca-Cola holiday ads online — turning the brand’s long-standing Christmas tradition into a digital, community-driven celebration.