Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss cooperation in humanitarian demining [PHOTOS]

5 November 2025 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Within the framework of a working visit to Kenya, a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Samir Poladov held discussions on strengthening cooperation in humanitarian mine clearance, Azernews reports.

According to ANAMA, the visit included meetings between Samir Poladov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, and the leadership of the International Peace Support Training Center, which operates in the field of mine clearance in Kenya.

During the meeting, Poladov provided detailed information on the mine contamination in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, its humanitarian and socio-economic consequences, and ongoing clearance efforts carried out mainly through national resources. He underlined the crucial role of mine clearance in ensuring the safe implementation of large-scale reconstruction and resettlement projects, emphasizing the need for enhanced international support and cooperation in addressing mine-related challenges.

The Kenyan side, in turn, briefed the delegation on the Center’s activities and international initiatives aimed at improving capabilities and expertise in humanitarian demining. It was highlighted that the growing partnership between Kenya and Azerbaijan creates favorable opportunities for institutional collaboration.

Both sides stressed the importance of advancing cooperation in humanitarian demining through knowledge and experience exchange, joint training programs, innovative clearance methods, as well as capacity building and technical support.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Center’s Humanitarian Peace Support School, where they were introduced to its technological equipment, military training complex, and specialized training facilities