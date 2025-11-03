Qatar may suspend gas supplies to Europe

3 November 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi has warned that the country could suspend its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the European Union if Brussels does not ease its increasingly strict environmental regulations, Azernews reports.

Speaking at an energy forum in Doha, Al-Kaabi criticized the EU’s push for net-zero emissions, calling the targets “unrealistic” and potentially damaging to global energy security. He argued that while Europe’s climate goals are admirable, their rapid implementation risks undermining the stability of energy markets and deterring much-needed investment in natural gas infrastructure.

"We support the transition to cleaner energy sources, but we must be pragmatic," Al-Kaabi said. "Gas will remain a vital component of the global energy mix for decades to come. Unrealistic targets only create uncertainty for producers and consumers alike."

In the first quarter of 2025, Qatar became the third-largest LNG supplier to the EU, trailing only the United States and Russia, as Europe sought to diversify its energy sources following the global energy crisis.

Energy analysts note that Qatar’s warning reflects a growing tension between energy producers and Western policymakers, as exporting nations push back against what they see as overly aggressive climate commitments. Qatar, which is currently undertaking a massive expansion of its North Field project—the world’s largest natural gas field—is expected to significantly increase its LNG output by 2027.

Some experts suggest that if Doha follows through on its warning, it could reshape Europe’s LNG supply chain, forcing the EU to rely more heavily on U.S. and African producers or accelerate its renewable energy rollout.