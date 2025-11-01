Nine killed, dozens injured in Temple Stampede in India’s Andhra Pradesh

1 November 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

At least nine people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday in a crowd surge at the Swamy Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, Azernews reports, citing international media.

The tragedy occurred during the “Ekadashi” observance, a major Hindu religious event that attracts large gatherings of devotees. Authorities said the stampede began after an iron grille used to control queues collapsed, sparking panic in the crowd.

“Initially, we had reports of seven deaths, but two more people have succumbed to their injuries,” said district official Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar. Emergency services remain at the scene, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.