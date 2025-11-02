Azerbaijani referee Aliyar Aghayev appointed to officiate UEFA Champions League match
Azerbaijan’s FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has received an official appointment from UEFA, Azernews reports.
Aghayev will officiate the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) and Arsenal (England), to be held in the Czech Republic.
He will be assisted by Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali as assistant referees, while Elchin Masiyev will serve as the fourth official.
The Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal match is scheduled for November 4.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!