Azerbaijani referee Aliyar Aghayev appointed to officiate UEFA Champions League match

2 November 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has received an official appointment from UEFA, Azernews reports.

Aghayev will officiate the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) and Arsenal (England), to be held in the Czech Republic.

He will be assisted by Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali as assistant referees, while Elchin Masiyev will serve as the fourth official.

The Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal match is scheduled for November 4.