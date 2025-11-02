Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker attends opening of Grand Egyptian Museum [PHOTOS]

2 November 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, attended the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum as part of her official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

The event brought together heads of state, government, and parliaments from various countries. During the ceremony, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi delivered an address to the participants, while Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly gave an opening speech.

The ceremony continued with a cultural performance showcasing Egypt’s rich artistic and historical heritage, followed by an exhibition of the museum’s most iconic artifacts.

The Grand Egyptian Museum houses more than 100,000 artifacts representing different periods of Egyptian civilization, offering an unparalleled journey through the country’s ancient and modern history.