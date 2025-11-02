Mild earthquake hits Ismayilli district

2 November 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A minor earthquake was recorded 21 kilometers north of the Ismayilli station in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli District, Azernews reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (AMEA).

The tremor occurred at 2:50 a.m. local time and registered a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale. Seismologists reported that the quake originated at a depth of approximately four kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface. No tremors were felt by residents, and there have been no reports of damage or casualties.

This is the second seismic event in the area within 24 hours. A similar earthquake was recorded at 6:03 p.m. the previous day, also centered in the Ismayilli region. Experts note that such minor tremors are common in Azerbaijan, a country located in a seismically active zone at the intersection of the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.