Khatai Arts Center to hold final exhibition of Victory-44 Arts Festival

On November 5, Khatai Arts Center will host the final exhibition of Victory-44 Arts Festival dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's historic Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the contest is to foster patriotism and love for the Motherland among the younger generation.

Over 800 art works were submitted from various regions of the country. Young artists and youth presented visual art pieces reflecting:

Events that took place during the occupation,

Construction and restoration works after the Victory,

Festive mood inspired by the triumph,

Courage of the Azerbaijani Army,

Fighting spirit of the people,

Unity of the army and the people.

From the submitted works, 44 of the best pieces were selected to be showcased at the exhibition. The authors of these works will receive certificates and commemorative gifts.

Contest Jury is as follows:

Elchin Huseyn – staff member of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union;

Gunduz Habibov – senior instructor at the Khatai Art Center, member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union;

Fargana Muradli – painting instructor at the Absheron Buzovna Art Studio, member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union;

lham Ismayilov – head of department and instructor at Children’s Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazade, member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union;

Akif Yarishov – instructor at the Azerbaijan National Library, head of the AY Studio, member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

The online exhibition catalog is available here. The selected art works must be submitted by October 4.

Note that the event is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art Gallery, Khatai Arts Center, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Khatai Executive Power, and Nakhchivan Artists' Union.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.