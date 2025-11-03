Funding for science in Azerbaijan more than doubled over past decade - President Ilham Aliyev

3 November 2025 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

“During my presidency, attention to the development of Azerbaijani science has been consistently aligned with the policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Numerous steps have been taken,” the head of state added.

Funding allocated to science in Azerbaijan has increased more than twofold over the last ten years, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Azernews reports.

