Victory Run in Baku marks fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s triumphant victory [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

2 November 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

A charity event titled Victory Run was held in Baku to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s glorious victory in the Patriotic War.

Azernews reports that the race was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the slogan Forward with Pride.

Before the start, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed, and participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

The runners began their 10-kilometer course at the Seven Beauties fountain in the Seaside National Park and finished at the same point.

More than 1,700 participants registered for the race. In the men’s category, Bakhtiyar Asgarli took first place, followed by Faget Guliyev in second and Elshad Nasibov in third. Among women, Anna Yusupova, Natalya Vallek, and Yuliya Belkova secured the top three positions.

The event was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, who also presented awards to the winners alongside National Hero and Colonel-General Madat Guliyev, Olympic champion and Chairperson of the “Sports Veterans” Public Union Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, and Baku City Circuit Operations Company CEO Maksud Farzullayev, among other distinguished guests.

Over the course of two days, the Seaside Boulevard hosted an entertainment zone featuring music, cultural activities, and a vibrant concert program that continued after the race, turning the event into a celebration of national pride and unity.

All proceeds collected during registration will be donated to the “YASHAT” Foundation, which supports families of martyrs and wounded veterans of the Patriotic War.

Since its launch in 2021, the “Victory Run” has been held annually, becoming one of Azerbaijan’s most anticipated and symbolic sports traditions — combining athletic spirit with gratitude toward the nation’s heroes.