SOCAR and Garabagh University sign cooperation agreement in Khankendi

1 November 2025 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Garabagh University have signed a Cooperation Agreement in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the company.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli, SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva, and Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov.

Participants paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his bust before the ceremony.

In their remarks, the speakers emphasized the practical importance of the partnership, expressing satisfaction with the new collaboration. They highlighted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the liberated territories—including Khankendi—are experiencing rapid reconstruction and revival, and the establishment of Garabagh University marks a key step toward the region’s scientific and cultural renaissance.

The agreement is expected to serve as a bridge for knowledge and experience exchange between SOCAR, SOCAR Türkiye, SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations, bp, and other partners, while supporting education-oriented social investment projects.

Following the official ceremony, SOCAR representatives met with university students. Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School, and Elchin Ibadov, CEO of SOCAR Türkiye, addressed the students.

SOCAR officials also visited the university’s infrastructure facilities, including the Faculty of Arts, medical clinic, and dormitory complex.

The cooperation aims to strengthen the link between education and industry, contribute to the development of competitive human capital, and foster innovation. Under the agreement, the sides plan to implement internship and scholarship programs, support joint research and innovation projects, and launch joint academic programs between Baku Higher Oil School and Garabagh University