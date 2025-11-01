Baku’s experience shows how post-war rebuilding can inspire other, says envoy [EXCLUSIVE]

1 November 2025 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ambassador of Sudan to Azerbaijan, Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa held a press conference in Baku, addressing his country’s ongoing efforts to secure humanitarian access, restore stability, and rebuild war-affected regions such as Darfur.

He underscored that Sudan’s roadmap, submitted to the UN Secretary-General, envisions the integration of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the national army under civilian oversight, a crucial step toward restoring state authority and ending militia-driven violence.

At the same time, Ambassador Mustafa emphasized the need for international accountability, noting that external support for armed groups continues to hinder peace efforts and deepen the humanitarian crisis.

Sudanese envoy also answered Azernews' questions during the press conference, elaborating on Sudan’s efforts to ensure humanitarian access, integrate paramilitary forces, and initiate reconstruction in cooperation with friendly nations like Azerbaijan:

Q — As Mr. Ambassador mentioned, it has been quite challenging to ensure safe humanitarian access to Darfur. What has the Sudanese government done to ensure safe humanitarian access into Al-Fashir and other besieged areas of Darfur, and have you appealed to any countries or international institutions? In the context of Azerbaijan’s expanding diplomatic reach and Sudan’s humanitarian need, how would Sudan welcome Azerbaijan’s involvement — both in humanitarian aid and in longer-term economic partnerships in Darfur or elsewhere in Sudan?

Ambassador: The government is fully committed to delivering food, medicine and other relief to civilians in Al-Fashir and across Darfur. When the militia besieged the city — a siege that lasted about two years — citizens were driven to desperate measures; international reports documented severe shortages. We were forced to undertake air deliveries to reach those trapped, despite grave risks caused by militia anti-aircraft weapons. After disabling those anti-aircraft positions, the air operations were able to continue.

Sudan has proposed a clear political roadmap for a peaceful solution. That roadmap, which includes steps for dialogue and security arrangements, was submitted to UN Secretary-General António Guterres. We believe the way forward is political: implementation of the Jeddah agreement signed on 11 May 2023 between the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) provides a framework for resolution if all parties honour it.

At the same time, we stress that external support for the militia has repeatedly strengthened its ability to resist peace, and we call on the international community to pressure those external backers. For reconstruction, work is already underway in areas liberated from militia control: restoring water and electricity, reopening schools and universities, and preparing safe zones for return. We will urgently need international financial and technical support to repair destroyed institutions and restore services. Sudan welcomes assistance from friendly countries, including Azerbaijan — both immediate humanitarian aid and longer-term partnerships in infrastructure, agriculture and IDP support would be gratefully received and can be coordinated with our reconstruction priorities.

Q — As part of efforts to stabilise Sudan, what is the status of integrating the RSF into the regular armed forces (if such a process is underway) and what safeguards exist to prevent paramilitary forces from operating independently?

Ambassador: Sudan provided a roadmap and legal framework for normalization and integration as part of the political process. The government remains committed to a negotiated security arrangement that would integrate RSF elements into formal state forces under civilian oversight. However, the militia’s continued refusal to comply with agreements — compounded by what we assess as ongoing external support — has obstructed that process.

We remain ready to implement integration and security guarantees, but such processes require the militia’s good faith and external pressure on those supplying it. Our priority is a secure, accountable chain of command and clear safeguards that prevent any armed group from operating autonomously. Implementation depends on the militia’s adherence to the Jeddah agreement and on sustained international engagement to remove external enablers.

Q — How does Sudan envisage international cooperation in rebuilding the Darfur region once hostilities reduce — what role can partner countries like Azerbaijan play, especially in infrastructure, agriculture or IDP support?

Ambassador: Reconstruction is already beginning in liberated areas. Our immediate priorities are restoring essential services — water, electricity, health and education — and creating conditions for safe, voluntary returns of displaced people. We are coordinating with partners to set reconstruction priorities across affected states in western Sudan and beyond.

We invite international partners to support financially and technically: rebuilding hospitals and schools, rehabilitating roads and utilities, investing in agricultural recovery and livelihood programmes for returnees and host communities. We have also observed reconstruction efforts elsewhere — for example, I personally visited Garabagh twice last month — and we wish to draw lessons from successful projects. Azerbaijan’s experience in post-conflict rehabilitation can be valuable, and we welcome bilateral projects and investments that align with Sudan’s reconstruction plans and respect local communities and human rights.