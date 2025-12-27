Azercell named “Best Sports Supporter” at 2025 Sports Awards

27 December 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

At the official event dedicated to the 2025 sports results, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azercell Telecom LLC was recognized as one of the country’s best supporters of sports for its contribution to the development of athletics in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was attended by heads of sports federations and organizations, media representatives, renowned athletes, coaches, and members of the sports community.

Azercell has long been actively promoting sports development and a healthy lifestyle through various initiatives. The company collaborates with national sports federations and contributes to social projects for children and youth in this field.

Among its initiatives, the “White Suits Girls” project, implemented in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), highlighted the issue of early marriage while encouraging young girls to engage in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle. The project involved 1,000 girls aged 7–14 in judo classes. Another joint social initiative, “This is the Way”, aims to steer youth away from harmful habits and promote healthy living.

Since 2017, Azercell has also been a partner of the Paralympic Committee, further demonstrating its long-term commitment to supporting sports as a tool for social change. Through these efforts, Azercell showcases a strategic approach to creating sustainable social impact via the development of sports in Azerbaijan.