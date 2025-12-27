Azernews.Az

Velocity of Azerbaijan’s manat records 3.38 points by December 1

27 December 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Velocity of Azerbaijan’s manat records 3.38 points by December 1

As of December 1, 2025, the velocity of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, stood at 3.38 points, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

