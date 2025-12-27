New Year and World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day celebrated in Uzbekistan

27 December 2025 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

A festive event was held at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, under the motto “Our Strength is Culture – Our Unity is Solidarity”, to mark World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Azernews reports.

The celebration began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, congratulated attendees on the occasion, highlighting the role of humanitarian and cultural initiatives in strengthening mutual understanding between peoples. He noted that the idea of Azerbaijani unity was founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. The ambassador also noted the Azerbaijani diaspora in Uzbekistan as an integral part of this solidarity.

Akif Marifli, director of the Cultural Center, described World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day as a clear expression of national unity and solidarity. He highlighted that the collaboration between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, built on mutual respect and trust between the two countries’ presidents, has reached an allied level, providing a strong foundation for expanding humanitarian and cultural ties.

The concert program featured performances by renowned Azerbaijani singer Ravan Qachayev and young vocalist Ulker Abdullayeva, who performed songs celebrating patriotism, national identity, friendship, and solidarity.

Theater performances were presented by the Cultural Center’s “Khari Bulbul” Theater Troupe, showcasing scenes from Azerbaijani classical drama and musical theater, as well as traditional folk songs.

In the choreography segment, the “Garabagh Victory” dance ensemble, operating under the Cultural Center, performed national dances reflecting the Azerbaijani people’s historical memory, pride, and spirit of unity.

The event concluded with the awarding of creative teams and public activists who actively promote Azerbaijani culture in Uzbekistan. Honorees represented the fields of theater, national dance, visual arts, television, and media.