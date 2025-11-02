Leyla Aliyeva joins EcoMind 2025 conference to promote green education among youth [PHOTOS]

2 November 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

On November 2, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, Leyla Aliyeva, took part in the EcoMind 2025 conference held at the European Azerbaijan School.

According to Azernews, the event was co-organized by the IDEA Public Association and the European Azerbaijan School with the goal of promoting environmental responsibility among children and youth, as well as integrating ecological awareness and green thinking into the education process.

Before the conference, Leyla Aliyeva visited an exhibition showcasing students’ creative works dedicated to environmental issues, their possible solutions, and the protection of nature.

In her opening remarks, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the importance of active youth participation in ecological initiatives and highlighted the vital role of young people in preserving the environment. She noted that raising environmentally conscious students is a guarantee of the country’s sustainable and green future.

Other speakers also shared their views on strengthening environmental responsibility in educational institutions, engaging students in eco-projects, and integrating sustainable development goals into curricula.

The event also featured a cultural segment.

Held for the first time, EcoMind 2025 aims to become a recurring platform for environmental cooperation in education. The conference brought together more than 450 participants from 30 universities, 20 public schools, and 21 private and international educational institutions.