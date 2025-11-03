Muay Thai fighters to represent Azerbaijan at ISG 2025 [PHOTOS]
The Muay Thai fighters who will represent Azerbaijan at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games have been officially announced, Azernews reports.
The national team includes Khayal Aliyev, Emili Rzayeva, Ali Aliyev, and Selahaddin Gojazade, who will compete in the event.
The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are set to take place on November 7-21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the sixth edition of this multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Approximately 3,500 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
The event is expected to feature a wide array of sports, with athletes from across the Muslim world competing to promote solidarity and cultural exchange through sports.
Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.
Some sports also include disabled sports events such as athletics and judo.
