UNESCO declares December 15 as Turkic Language Family Day

A significant event of historical importance for the Turkic world will take place on November 4, 2025, during the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will present unique projects reflecting the depth and greatness of Turkic civilization for the first time.

According to information provided to the "Literature and Arts" portal by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the presentation will include the following projects:

A catalog titled Cultural Code of the Turkic World, which is aligned with the "Vision for the Turkic World 2040 and "TURKTIME" strategic documents adopted by the heads of Turkic states, focusing on the cultural heritage of the Turkic world;

The publication of the multi-volume "Turkic Folklore Heritage" anthology, initiated by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and supported by the leaders of Turkic states.

For the implementation of these unique projects, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has brought together prominent scholars and experts from the Turkic world. They have made invaluable contributions to the systematization, study, and transmission of the rich cultural and scientific heritage of the Turkic peoples to future generations.

As part of the program, on November 3, 2025, an event was held to commemorate the Turkic Language Family Day (World Turkic Language Family Day), which was adopted by the UNESCO General Conference's 43rd session.

The event was attended by the heads of the Permanent Delegations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Hungary to UNESCO, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Uzbekistan, renowned scholars, cultural institute representatives, and media professionals. The event was accompanied by performances by the ambassadors of Turkic culture and heritage, the soloists of the Turan ethno-folk ensemble.

As a result, UNESCO has officially declared December 15 as Turkic Language Family Day, which will be celebrated annually.

This event marks another significant milestone in the history of the Turkic peoples, highlighting the international recognition of their linguistic and cultural unity, as well as the contributions of Turkic civilization to the development of world culture and humanitarian cooperation.