Thursday January 8 2026

Cargo volumes along Middle Corridor may double by 2030

8 January 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)
Cargo volumes along Middle Corridor may double by 2030
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Cargo transportation volumes along the China–Azerbaijan–Europe route, known as the Middle Corridor, could double by 2030, Azernews reports, citing Germany-based international logistics group Rhenus Logistics.

