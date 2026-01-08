Music Arts Entrance Exams: What you need to know for 2026/2027

8 January 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The admission exams for special talent-based majors in the field of music arts for the 2026/2027 academic year will traditionally be held in the form of written tests on theoretical subjects, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan State Examination Center (SEC).

Applicants, as well as sub-bachelor students, can take the major-specific exams and, upon obtaining positive results, will have the right to participate in the theoretical subjects exams.

To help participants prepare more effectively, online mock tests for music theory and solfeggio, harmony and solfeggio, and music literature have been posted on the website . Applicants can take part in the online mock exams by accessing the relevant sections (Azerbaijani and Russian).

The online mock test (Music Arts - No. 3) on the website includes four exams: Music Theory and Solfeggio (30 questions), Harmony and Solfeggio (30 questions), Music Literature (30 questions), and Theoretical Subjects Exam (60 questions).

In the Music Theory and Solfeggio and Harmony and Solfeggio subjects, 25 out of 30 questions assess theoretical knowledge, and 5 questions are related to ear training. In the Music Literature subject, 20 questions cover the lives and works of Azerbaijani, Western European, and Russian composers, as well as knowledge of different artistic styles and periods, while 10 questions are focused on identifying music samples.

In the Theoretical Subjects Exam, 60 questions are distributed as follows: 20 questions on Music Theory and Solfeggio (5 listening, 15 theoretical), 20 questions on Harmony (5 listening, 15 theoretical), and 20 questions on Music Literature (8 listening, 12 theoretical).

It should be noted that, except for the 20th commission, the exams for each commission have been presented separately. For the 20th commission, the theoretical subjects exam consists of 60 combined questions.

You can also familiarize yourself with the distribution of music arts specializations across commissions, registration conditions, and the list of exams here.

The rules and conditions for admission to special talent-based programs in music arts at higher and secondary vocational education institutions, as well as the evaluation criteria and exam programs, will also be published in the special edition of the "Abituriyent" journal titled "Music Arts."