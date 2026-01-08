ASCO strengthens Middle Corridor role with 9.08m tons

8 January 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, transported 9,085,935 tons of cargo in 2025, marking a 5.38 percent increase compared to 2024, the company announced, Azernews reports. This growth reflects expanding transport activity by ASCO’s diverse fleet, which includes tanker, dry cargo, ferry, and Ro-Pax vessels. The increase in 2025 was driven in part by strong performance in dry cargo transportation, where...

