Azerbaijan, Syria move to establish Joint Business Council

Plans are underway to establish an Azerbaijan-Syria Business Council aimed at strengthening trade, economic ties, and business cooperation between the two countries.

Azernews reports, citing the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), that the initiative is intended to support the expansion of bilateral commercial relations and facilitate closer engagement between the business communities of Azerbaijan and Syria.

Within this framework, local companies interested in cooperating with the Syrian market, including those operating in trade, investment, information technology, construction, manufacturing, industry, services, and other sectors, are invited to apply to AZPROMO, the agency noted.

Bilateral economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the Syrian Arab Republic have shown a strong growth trend. According to the State Customs Committee, the volume of trade operations between the two countries reached $91.892 million in January–November 2025, representing an increase of $90.9 million, or 92.1 times, compared to the same period in 2024.

The sharp rise in Azerbaijan’s exports to Syria is largely driven by energy cooperation. On August 2, 2025, Azerbaijan launched natural gas exports to Syria via Turkiye. Under the first phase of the project, exports are expected to reach 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

The gas is transported through Turkiye’s Kilis province to power plants in Aleppo and Homs, where it is used for electricity generation. The project is expected to enable 1,200–1,300 megawatts of power generation capacity, significantly contributing to Syria’s energy supply.

According to the State Statistics Committee, from the start of Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Syria on August 2, 2025, through November 1, 2025, Azerbaijan exported 153.157 million cubic meters of natural gas, valued at $52.501 million.

The planned establishment of the Azerbaijan–Syria Business Council is expected to further institutionalize bilateral economic ties and create new opportunities for trade, investment, and long-term cooperation.