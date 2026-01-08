Azerbaijan opens first specialized hemodialysis unit for tuberculosis patients

8 January 2026 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a specialized hemodialysis unit has been established at the Absheron Regional Hospital for patients suffering from tuberculosis and chronic kidney failure, Azernews reports, citing TƏBİB.

According to the statement, the unit was created at the initiative of the Pulmonary Diseases Center, and the first patient has already begun receiving hemodialysis treatment.

The hemodialysis unit is equipped with a modern Fresenius Medical Care hemodialysis machine manufactured in Germany. All necessary conditions have been put in place to ensure patient comfort, and the unit is fully supplied with the required medical equipment.

To ensure the provision of specialized medical services, a physician-specialist, a specially trained nurse, and technical staff from the Absheron District Central Hospital have been involved in the process.

The primary objective of this service is to eliminate contact between tuberculosis patients and other dialysis patients, while enabling them to undergo hemodialysis in a safe and comfortable environment alongside their tuberculosis treatment.

It is planned to extend this service to regional hospitals in Shamkir and Gobustan in the future.