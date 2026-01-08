Nvidia teams up with Siemens on industrial AI

8 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

US chipmaker Nvidia and Germany-based Siemens announced on Tuesday that they are expanding their strategic partnership to develop industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, aiming to accelerate the integration of AI into real-world operations, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

“Together, we aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and workflow, while also accelerating each other’s operations,” Nvidia said in a statement.

The companies plan to create an AI-accelerated industrial portfolio and collaborate on designing next-generation AI-powered factories. Nvidia will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks, and strategic plans, while Siemens will contribute hundreds of industrial AI experts as well as hardware and software solutions.

“Together, we are building the Industrial AI operating system—redefining how the physical world is designed, built, and operated—to scale AI and create tangible impact,” said Siemens CEO Roland Busch.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang added that generative AI and accelerated computing are driving a “new industrial revolution,” transforming digital twins from passive simulations into active intelligence that governs real-world systems.

“Our partnership with Siemens fuses the world’s leading industrial software with Nvidia’s full-stack AI platform, bridging the gap between ideas and reality. Industries can now simulate complex systems in software, then seamlessly automate and operate them in the physical world,” Huang explained.

This collaboration could mark a turning point in industrial automation. By combining AI with advanced industrial software, manufacturers may soon be able to design, test, and optimize entire factories virtually before building them, potentially reducing costs, improving efficiency, and creating entirely new ways to innovate in sectors from energy and automotive to logistics and healthcare.