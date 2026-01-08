President Ilham Aliyev attends official inauguration ceremony of Khizi-Absheron wind farm in Baku

8 January 2026 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is attending the event.

An official opening ceremony for the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm, built by Saudi company ACWA Power, is currently taking place at the Gulistan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

