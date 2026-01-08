Baku to host candlelight concert with Waltzes by Tchaikovsky, Strauss, and Shostakovich for first time

8 January 2026 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

For the first time in Baku, audiences will experience a magical musical event with "An Evening of Waltzes by Tchaikovsky, Strauss, and Shostakovich", presented in the atmospheric format of a candlelight concert, Azernews reports.

The performance is set for January 17, with two showings at 18:30 and 20:30, taking place at the State Philharmonic's Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The evening's program promises a journey through some of the most beloved waltzes in classical music. Attendees will hear timeless melodies from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballets, including "The Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty", alongside elegant pieces by Johann Strauss, and the waltzes of Dmitry Shostakovich and Evgeny Doga.

The concert is designed as a chamber music experience, where the soft glow of candlelight and the warm acoustics of the historic hall will create an intimate atmosphere, inviting the audience to fully immerse themselves in the music.

The event is organized by Ars Caspia, a cultural platform dedicated to fostering innovative artistic projects and promoting the growth of Azerbaijan's contemporary cultural scene. The evening will be performed by the Ars Caspia Ensemble, a collective of distinguished Azerbaijani musicians and international competition laureates, ensuring a performance of the highest artistic caliber.

The ensemble features Renata Abubekirova (first violin), Yulia Motorina (second violin), Aleksey Miltykh (cello), Rena Rahimova (viola), Ravan Ahmadzade (double bass), and Ulviya Dadashova (piano).

Organizers emphasize that seating is limited, making this great opportunity to experience classical masterpieces in an unforgettable, candlelit setting.