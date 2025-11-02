Baku opens door to foreign partners in Zangezur Corridor development

2 November 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

While the recent visit of foreign diplomats to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories offers a symbolic nod to the country’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts, the real story lies not in the optics but in the infrastructure. The Zangezur Corridor, once a theoretical ambition, is rapidly becoming a geopolitical reality. And Azerbaijan is not waiting for permission or applause. It is building.

Since 2021, Azerbaijan has been intensively developing the segment of the corridor stretching from Horadiz to Zangilan using its own resources. This is not just a road or a railway—it is a statement. The construction of tunnels, highways, and rail infrastructure across this terrain reflects a strategic vision that transcends domestic connectivity. It is about linking East to West, North to South, and reimagining the region’s economic geography.

The Zangezur Corridor is often framed in terms of its ability to connect mainland Azerbaijan to its exclave, Nakhchivan. But its implications are far broader. It offers a direct route to Turkiye, and by extension, to Europe. It shortens supply chains, reduces dependency on third-party transit routes, and enhances Azerbaijan’s role as a logistical hub in the South Caucasus. In a world where supply chain resilience is the new currency of power, this corridor is pure gold.

Yet the corridor’s full potential will only be realized if one of its most sensitive and strategic segments—Nakhchivan—is developed with foresight and international cooperation. The recent announcement that Azerbaijan is considering foreign investment for the 188-kilometer railway infrastructure in Nakhchivan is a game-changer. It signals a shift from unilateral development to multilateral engagement. And it opens the door for global stakeholders to participate in a project that is as economically promising as it is geopolitically significant.

Why does foreign investment matter here? First, it brings capital and technology that can accelerate construction timelines and improve quality standards. Second, it internationalizes the corridor, making it not just an Azerbaijani asset but a shared interest among regional and global powers. Third, it creates a buffer against political risk. When multiple countries have a stake in a project, they also have a stake in its stability.

Moreover, attracting foreign investors to Nakhchivan is not just about infrastructure—it’s about integration. It invites the world to engage with a region that has long been isolated due to geography and politics. It transforms Nakhchivan from a peripheral exclave into a central node in Eurasian connectivity. And it sends a clear message: Azerbaijan is open for business, and it is building with purpose.

Of course, challenges remain. The Armenian segment of the corridor is progressing slowly, with Yerevan reportedly working bilaterally with Washington. Coordination across borders is never easy, especially in a region with a complex history. But Azerbaijan’s proactive approach—building its own segment, engaging international partners, and maintaining diplomatic outreach—positions it as the driver of progress rather than a passive observer.

The diplomatic visits to the region, including the latest one to Jabrayil and Zangilan, serve a useful function. They allow foreign representatives to witness the scale and seriousness of Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts. They offer transparency and build trust. But they are not the engine of change. The real momentum comes from bulldozers, rail tracks, and investment agreements.

In the long run, the Zangezur Corridor could redefine the South Caucasus. It could turn historical fault lines into trade routes. It could replace isolation with integration. And it could elevate Azerbaijan from a transit country to a strategic connector—linking Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe in a seamless flow of goods, energy, and ideas.

But this vision requires more than ambition. It requires execution. And Azerbaijan is delivering. By investing in infrastructure, courting foreign partners, and maintaining a steady diplomatic hand, it is laying the foundation for a corridor that is not just physical but transformational.

The Zangezur Corridor is no longer a dream. It is being built kilometer by kilometer, tunnel by tunnel. And with the right mix of domestic resolve and international cooperation, it could become one of the most consequential infrastructure projects of the decade.