UNEC and BFSU deepen partnership in language and economics [PHOTOS]

3 November 2025

A delegation from Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) has paid an official visit to the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Azernews reports.

During the meeting with UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov, the two sides discussed new directions for academic and institutional cooperation between their universities.

Professor Muradov highlighted UNEC’s adoption of international standards in English-language education, emphasizing that the university’s goal is to ensure every graduate achieves at least an intermediate level of English proficiency. He expressed particular interest in learning from BFSU’s extensive experience in foreign language instruction.

The rector noted that teaching and administrative processes at UNEC have been fully digitalized, with plans to integrate artificial intelligence technologies in the near future. He also announced that UNEC is establishing an Artificial Intelligence Laboratory as part of this broader digital transformation.

Professor Muradov recalled that, since 2019, more than 500 young people have participated in online Chinese language courses organized by UNEC’s Confucius Institute, launched at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He pointed out that interest in learning Chinese has been steadily growing in Azerbaijan.

He further briefed the delegation on recent agreements reached during his visit to China with various universities and institutions, noting that these partnerships will deepen bilateral educational cooperation.

BFSU Vice President Zhao Gang praised UNEC’s strong standing in international university rankings and commended its achievements in digitalizing education. He said that BFSU currently teaches 101 foreign languages, including Azerbaijani, and operates an innovative learning platform called “MOG” designed to support foreign language acquisition.

During the meeting, both sides reached an agreement on several joint initiatives, including student and faculty exchange programs, the launch of a dual-degree program in “Foreign Language + Economics,” English-language training for UNEC instructors, the establishment of a Foreign Language Learning Center at UNEC, as well as joint academic conferences and translation projects.