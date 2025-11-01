Seismic activity persists in Türkiye
Seismic activity continues to shake Türkiye’s Balıkesir province, where another earthquake — this time with a magnitude of 4.2 — was recorded following the strong tremors on October 27 and October 31.
Azernews reports, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake occurred at 07:58 local time, with its epicenter located at a depth of 6.79 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
