Occasional rain expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula tomorrow
On November 03, intermittent rain is expected in some areas of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with precipitation gradually subsiding during the day, Azernews reports, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.
The northwesterly wind will shift to a northeasterly direction in the afternoon.
Air temperature will range between +10°C and +14°C at night and +15°C to +17°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure is forecast to rise from 770 to 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70–80% at night and 60–65% during the day.
In other regions of Azerbaijan, mostly dry weather is expected. However, short-term rain and thunderstorms may occur in some areas during the day, with occasional fog in certain localities. A moderate easterly wind will prevail.
Air temperature will be +6°C to +10°C at night and +17°C to +21°C during the day, while in the mountainous areas it will range from 0°C to +5°C at night and +7°C to +12°C in the daytime.
