Cologne holds Second Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe [PHOTOS]

2 November 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Second Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe was held in Cologne, Germany, Azernews reports.

According to the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the event, themed “Prospects for Artificial Intelligence and Energy Exchange between Azerbaijan and Europe”, was organized by the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany with the support of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, operating under the State Committee.

The forum opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Germany, followed by a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Altay Rustamli, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the First Forum and Head of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, delivered the opening address, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation among Azerbaijani engineers across Europe.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, described the forum as an important platform for knowledge exchange and professional collaboration. “Regardless of where they live, every Azerbaijani remains at the center of our state’s attention,” he said. “The diaspora policy defined by President Ilham Aliyev, aligned with modern global challenges, continues to strengthen the cultural and scientific diplomacy of our compatriots abroad. This forum enables the effective use of our engineers’ intellectual potential and supports new ideas and joint initiatives. As a committee, we will continue to create real opportunities for the development of our compatriots living abroad.”

Among the speakers were Samir Rzayev, Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany; Sanan Tapdigov, Member of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency; Tahir Khalilov, Acting Chairman of the United Water Supply Service of Large Cities; and Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency. They praised the forum as a valuable initiative that strengthens ties between Azerbaijani professionals in Europe.

A video presentation introduced the Committee’s ongoing projects, highlighting the purpose and significance of such specialized forums.

Discussions at the event covered a range of topics including the use of artificial intelligence across industries, emotion recognition through AI, ethical innovation in humanoid robotics, and perspectives on technological collaboration between Azerbaijan and Europe.

Speakers included Professor Elkhan Richard Sadigzade of Korea University and Chairman of the Organizing Committee; Sonabayim Huseynzade, Head of Women in Engineering; Rauf Abdullayev, Engineer at Berlin Medical and Business Schools; as well as several distinguished Azerbaijani engineers, scientists, and professionals from across Europe. They underscored the importance of international cooperation, innovation, and technological exchange in engineering, sharing their personal experiences and expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for its continued support.

Professor Konstanze Chope from Germany’s Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems expressed hope that such events would further enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany.

The forum brought together around 200 participants, including Azerbaijani expatriates and foreign guests, from 16 European countries and 45 cities across Germany. The session was moderated by Sabina Mammadova, Chairperson of the Mugham German-Azerbaijani Music Society.

The State Committee on Work with the Diaspora has, in recent years, consistently organized international forums for Azerbaijani scientists, doctors, engineers, youth, and students abroad — an initiative widely appreciated by both the Azerbaijani diaspora and society at home.