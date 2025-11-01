YouTube TV no longer carry Disney content after deal talks collapse

1 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube TV announced that, effective immediately, Disney programming — including popular channels such as ABC and ESPN — will no longer be available on its platform after the two companies failed to reach a new licensing agreement, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

“Members, when we renew contracts with network partners, we fight for fair pricing to provide you with the best possible TV experience. Our agreement with Disney has expired, and we cannot accept terms that disadvantage our members while favoring Disney’s TV products,” YouTube TV stated on X (formerly Twitter). “Despite our best efforts, a fair deal could not be reached.”

YouTube TV acknowledged the disruption this may cause for viewers: “We understand how frustrating it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we remain committed to working with Disney to resolve this issue.”

As part of its response, YouTube TV announced that if the Disney content blackout continues for an extended period, affected members will receive a $20 credit.

Industry analysts note that this dispute highlights the growing tension between streaming services and traditional media conglomerates, as companies increasingly push for higher licensing fees while consumers face rising subscription costs. With major sporting events and prime-time shows affected, the blackout could impact millions of viewers in the U.S., potentially accelerating the shift toward alternative streaming platforms.