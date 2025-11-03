Azerbaijani students rank among top foreign learners in Ukraine, says envoy

3 November 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Currently, more than 5,000 Azerbaijani students are studying at higher education institutions in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

This information was shared by Yuriy Husyev, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, in a post on social media.

"Azerbaijan is among the leaders in terms of the number of students studying in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Education and Science Ministry, over 5,000 Azerbaijani students have chosen Ukrainian universities to receive higher education," the ambassador stated.

As per official data, the largest number of foreign students in Ukraine come from China (6,846 students), followed by Azerbaijan (5,017) and Georgia (1,081). Other top countries include India (930), Morocco (723), and Türkiye (636).

The Ukrainian Embassy in Baku expressed appreciation for the trust and interest shown by Azerbaijani students toward Ukrainian education. The post also mentioned that the embassy, together with Elena Shapovalova, Director of the “Study in Ukraine” initiative, and her team, will continue working to strengthen and expand educational cooperation between the two countries.