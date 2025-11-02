Turkiye and Iraq sign historic water management agreement in Baghdad

2 November 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

During his official visit to Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a joint press conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, Azernews reports.

Minister Fidan announced that the agreement to be signed today between Turkiye and Iraq on water management will ensure the sustainable restoration of Iraq’s water systems, marking the largest infrastructure investment in the country’s history.

Addressing the issue of the PKK terrorist organization, Fidan reiterated that Turkiye expects the group to lay down its arms and cease its terrorist activities not only in Turkiye but also in Iraq. He emphasized that Turkiye fully supports Iraq’s development, stability, and prosperity.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, for his part, said that the two sides discussed the water issue, which serves the interests of both nations. He noted that a preliminary understanding had already been reached in Ankara, and with today’s signing, the memorandum will officially come into force.

Following the press conference, Turkiye and Iraq signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the regulation of water flow in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. The agreement is expected to end nearly 75 years of disputes between the two countries over the sharing of water resources from the two major rivers.