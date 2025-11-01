Economy Minister meets delegation from Istanbul Chamber of Industry to boost bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]

1 November 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with a delegation from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO), led by its Chairman Erdal Bahçıvan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, Minister Jabbarov emphasized the importance of the political will and strategic directives of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in strengthening bilateral relations. He noted that Türkiye remains one of Azerbaijan’s key trading partners, and the Preferential Trade Agreement between the two nations creates new opportunities for expanding economic and commercial cooperation.

The minister highlighted that the successful investment partnership between the brotherly countries and the large-scale joint projects they are implementing not only deepen regional cooperation but also transform the region’s economic landscape.

Discussions focused on promoting collaboration between ISO member companies and Azerbaijani businesses, encouraging joint investment and project implementation, and diversifying cooperation in sectors such as energy, trade, industry, digital technologies, and infrastructure.

As part of the visit organized by Azerbaijan’s Trade Mission in Türkiye and the Istanbul Chamber of Industry, nearly 100 Turkish entrepreneurs were briefed on Azerbaijan’s economic potential, favorable business environment, incentives for investors, and the opportunities available in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The delegation also visited the Sumgayit Industrial Park, where they were introduced to the activities of local enterprises and explored potential avenues for industrial collaboration.