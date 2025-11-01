Partnership in motion: Baku, Beijing’s vision for connected Eurasia

1 November 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and China continue to expand their cooperation across multiple areas of trade, investment, and infrastructure. The two countries have built a relationship based on mutual trust and shared economic interests, and both are now focusing on creating a more developed and stable transport partnership that strengthens connectivity between Asia and Europe.

In this context, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, is deepening its collaboration with China’s Xi’an Port to enhance logistics and transit operations along the Middle Corridor (or the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route ) — a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov recently met with a Chinese delegation led by Ye Niuping, Mayor of Xi’an, to discuss the future of bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors.

According to ADY, both sides emphasized the significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s planned visit to China in April 2025, which is expected to mark a new chapter in Azerbaijan–China relations. During the visit, the two nations will announce a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and sign a series of agreements aimed at expanding collaboration in trade, transport, and digital logistics.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), a vital link between Asia and Europe that passes through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the South Caucasus.

ADY and Chinese logistics enterprises have already deepened their collaboration. In July, ADY appointed a permanent representative at Xi’an Port and opened a container terminal with an annual handling capacity of 20,000 TEU. This step has strengthened coordination and allowed for real-time information exchange between Azerbaijani and Chinese partners.

Operational results show significant progress. In the first nine months of 2025, ADY handled 296 block trains, including 113 transit trains, representing a 39 % increase compared to the same period in 2024. The total volume of containerized cargo reached 103,134 TEU, about 20 % higher than last year’s figure.

As part of the meeting, ADY and Xi’an International Port Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation along the Middle Corridor. The document was signed by ADY Deputy Chairman Arif Agayev and Xi’an Port CEO Yuan Xiaojun.

The MoU outlines several joint initiatives, including:

- Improving the efficiency of international freight transportation;

- Enhancing service quality through digitalization and real-time cargo tracking;

- Expanding multimodal transport links along the Belt and Road route;

- Modernizing rail and port infrastructure, including the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and Caspian Sea shipping mechanisms;

- Developing a sustainable transport plan for the Middle Corridor to attract additional transit cargo.

Both sides also agreed to explore joint infrastructure investments, shared use of logistics facilities, and potentially establish a joint venture in China or Azerbaijan to provide more efficient freight services based on a simplified business model.

The growing partnership between Azerbaijan and China demonstrates how infrastructure and trade cooperation can evolve into a comprehensive strategic relationship. For China, deeper engagement with Azerbaijan provides a secure and efficient gateway for cargo moving between East Asia, Central Asia, and Europe.

For Azerbaijan, the collaboration boosts the country’s role as a transport and logistics hub in Eurasia, contributing to economic diversification, transit revenue growth, and the modernization of national infrastructure.

Analysts note that as global trade patterns continue to shift, the Middle Corridor is emerging as a reliable and competitive route connecting Asia and Europe, reducing dependency on northern transport corridors. Azerbaijan’s active engagement in this process positions the country at the center of a rapidly evolving Eurasian logistics network.

Located in central China, Xi’an Port serves as a major inland logistics hub and an important gateway for international trade. Despite being landlocked, it provides China’s western and central regions with access to global markets, linking them to Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Xi’an Port handles exports such as electronics, textiles, and agricultural goods to Europe, while facilitating imports of energy resources, chemical products, and industrial equipment. Its growing collaboration with Azerbaijan Railways adds a new dimension to the Belt and Road Initiative, enhancing the flow of goods through the Middle Corridor.

The latest MoU between ADY and Xi’an Port symbolizes a shared vision for stronger Eurasian connectivity — one that integrates infrastructure, digital innovation, and sustainable transport practices.

By working together to develop the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan and China are not only enhancing trade efficiency, but also shaping the future of transcontinental transport, ensuring that both nations remain at the forefront of global logistics transformation.