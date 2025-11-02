Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team announces squad for 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh

2 November 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation has unveiled the national women’s volleyball squad for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, set to take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The roster includes 12 players selected by head coach Faiq Qarayev, who will be supported by assistant coaches Famil Aghayev, Ziya Rajabov, and Emin Abilov.

Squad list: Ayshan Abdulazimova, Aynur Imanova, Margarita Stepanenko, Kseniya Pavlenko, Yuliya Karimova, Beyaz Quluyeva, Valeriya Kondratyeva, Anastasiya Bayduk, Ulkar Karimova, Nilufar Aghazade, Yelizaveta Burkova, and Valeriya Burkova.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will officially open on November 7 and close on November 21. The event, which brings together athletes from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), aims to strengthen solidarity through sports and promote cultural and social exchange among Muslim-majority nations.

Azerbaijan’s women’s team, led by one of the country’s most experienced volleyball coaches, is expected to be among the strong contenders for medals in Riyadh.