Over 8,000 students take part in centralized assessment monitoring in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

2 November 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

On November 2, the Ministry of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic conducted the first centralized assessment monitoring of the academic year for 9th and 11th-grade students, based on the final exam model, Azernews reports, citing the ministry’s press service.

The press service noted that more than 8,000 students participated in the monitoring process.

The initiative was carried out using the facilities of the Monitoring Center established by the Ministry of Education in line with the State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027. The program aims to strengthen centralized assessment mechanisms and improve the quality of education across the region.

Students who achieve the highest results in each district will be awarded by partner organizations as part of the ministry’s efforts to promote academic excellence and motivation among schoolchildren.