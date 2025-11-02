Kazakhstan’s Vladimir Bushanski appointed sports director of Azerbaijan Cycling Federation

2 November 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan’s Vladimir Bushanski has been appointed as the new sports director of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, Azernews reports, citing the Federation.

The decision was announced during the latest meeting of the Executive Committee.

Opening the session, Federation President Zaur Akhundov introduced the meeting agenda and presented Bushanski to the committee members. Akhundov emphasized that the Federation would provide the necessary support to ensure Bushanski’s successful work in Azerbaijan.

First Vice President Sahib Alekberov briefed participants on the Federation’s activities since the previous meeting, including numerous events and development programs. He noted that, as part of cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, new cycling sections have been opened in two cities and eight districts of the country, with plans to expand the initiative further.

Alekberov also announced that the Baku–Khankendi Azerbaijan Cycling Race has been included in the 2026 calendar of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The race, classified as a 2.1 category event, is scheduled to take place from May 10–14 next year and will consist of five stages. Members of the Executive Committee were briefed on the planned routes and the organizational tasks to be undertaken.

Federation President Akhundov nominated Sahib Alekberov as head of the race’s Organizing Committee, a proposal that was unanimously approved by the members.

Executive Vice President Fikrat Huseynov presented details about recent reconstruction and renovation works carried out at the Republican Velodrome, highlighting improvements in facilities and infrastructure.

The meeting also featured the unveiling of the Federation’s new official website, showcasing its updated design, enhanced functionality, and modern structure.