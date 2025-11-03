Anniversary of national musician celebrated in Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

3 November 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A meeting dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani musician Mansum Ibrahimov has taken place at the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The event was held as part of the "Friend of the Master" project, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM).

The guest of honor at the event, which was supported by the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture, was Mansum Ibrahimov, head of the Mugham Department at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Professor, recipient of the state orders "Sharaf" and "Shohrat", and People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

The event began with a moment of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Aydin Bashirov, head of the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture, praised the meetings with renowned cultural figures organized in the regions.

He congratulated Mansum Ibrahimov on his 65th anniversary and presented him with a portrait, created using the technique of embossing on glass by Ekrem Gurbanov, an artist from the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center.

Vugar Humbatov, MEMİM Acting Director, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and Associate Professor, noted that such meetings with art masters are highly appreciated in the regions, and MEMİM regularly organizes such projects.

In his speech, Mansum Ibrahimov shared his thoughts on the philosophy of mugham music and highlighted the state's significant efforts in promoting this genre. He also discussed mugham schools and what performers should focus on when performing this musical art.

The event featured performances by People's Artist Elchin Gashimov on the tar, Honored Artist Elnur Ahmadov on the kamancha, and Ibrahimov's students Gunay Imamverdiyeva and Orkhan Huseynli, accompanied by Nihad Mammadov on the naghara.

Additionally, students from music schools in the Fuzuli district, including Tunar Gafarov, Mustadjab Aliyev, and Rasul Baghirov, performed with the accompaniment of Rauf Hasanov (tar) and Ulvi Hajiyev (kamancha). Zulfia Orujova, a finalist of the children's creativity festival, recited a poem by Razi Ilham dedicated to Mansum Ibrahimov.

The meeting was attended by teachers and students from music and art schools in nearby districts, as well as the families of martyrs and veterans, and members of the public. Mansum Ibrahimov answered questions from the audience.

The event was moderated by MEMIM staff member Lyaman Ayubova, and also featured a speech by the father of a martyr, Hamid Hamidli (1996-2023), a holder of the Azerbaijan Flag Order, who expressed his gratitude to the event organizers.

The event concluded with Mansum Ibrahimov and his students performing the music piece "Qarabağ Şikəstəsi" which was met with prolonged applause from the audience.

