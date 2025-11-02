Russia launches over 1,500 drone and missile strikes on Ukraine in a Week, Zelensky says

2 November 2025 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russia continues to carry out nightly attacks on Ukraine using various types of weapons, targeting both residential buildings and energy infrastructure, Azernews reports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on social media that over the past week alone, Russia has launched nearly 1,500 kamikaze drones, 1,170 guided aerial bombs, and more than 70 missiles against Ukrainian territory.

“Since last night, strikes have been reported in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. I extend my condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in these attacks,” Zelensky said.

The president added that these assaults have caused significant damage to residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure, while numerous acts of “energy terrorism” have been recorded across the country.

Zelensky emphasized that Moscow’s main objective is to harm Ukrainian civilians:

“That is why we are working actively to ensure reliable support for our energy sector during the winter months. We already have concrete agreements with our partners,” he said, listing the United States, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Spain, and the European Commission among the countries contributing to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund.