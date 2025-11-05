Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 5 2025

Social welfare at forefront of Azerbaijan’s 2026 budget strategy

5 November 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Social welfare at forefront of Azerbaijan’s 2026 budget strategy
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

A comparison with the 2024 state budget reveals how Azerbaijan’s fiscal trajectory has evolved toward prioritising social welfare. According to official data, ₼14.6 billion (US $8.6 billion) was spent on “social-oriented programmes” in 2024, accounting for around 39 per cent of total state expenditures. Revenues for that year reached...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more