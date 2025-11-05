Prosecutor General’s Office holds conference in Zangilan marking fifth anniversary of victory [PHOTOS]

5 November 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

To mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory, the Prosecutor General’s Office organized a conference titled “Five Years of Victory: The Triumph of Statehood and Law” at the Zangilan Congress Center.

Azernews reports that the event was attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Presidential Special Representative for the Zangilan, Gubadli, and Jabrayil districts Vahid Hajiyev, Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov, Head of the Internal Security and Investigation Department of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Azer Ibrahimov, members of Parliament, heads of non-governmental organizations, members of the Bar Association, and other public figures.

Before the conference, participants visited the bust of Heydar Aliyev in Aghali village and the Martyrs’ Alley in Zangilan city to honor the memory of Azerbaijan’s fallen heroes.