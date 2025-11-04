Nominees for Qızıl Pəri Film Academy Professional Award determined [PHOTOS]

4 November 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)



Members of the Selection Committee of Qızıl Pəri (Gold Fairy) Film Academy Professional Award have reviewed 420 application forms and the corresponding audiovisual works submitted to the competition on October 13-30, Azernews reports.

Based on the submitted application forms, the Committee determined the nominations and the nominees (candidates) for the Qızıl Pəri Award in the following manner and composition (nominees are listed in alphabetical order):

Best feature film:

"Life seems to be beautiful"– director: Vagif Mustafayev

"Cold as marble"– director: Asif Rustamov

"Maryam" – director: Elchin Musaoglu

" In between dying" – director: Hilal Baydarov

"Taghiyev: Oil" – director: Zaur Gasimli

Best debut film (feature):

"Goodbye Schmidt!"– director: Ali-Sattar Guliyev

"The Fence" – director: Gulu Asgarov

"Polar star" – director: Shirin Ahmadov

"The Cold Sun" – director: Elshan Zeynalov

Best TV series:

"My mother’s book" – director: Khayyam Abdullazadeh

"Scorpio season: Even though two worlds are one" – director: Emil Guliyev

"Daily" – director: Parviz Hasanov

"Me, Lala & Sherlock Holmes" – director: Rufet Shahbazov

"Like a dream"– director: Rovshan Isakh

Best director:

Asif Rustamov – "Cold as marble"

Elchin Musaoglu – "Maryam"

Hilal Baydarov – "In between dying"

Vagif Mustafayev – "Life seems to be beautiful"

Zaur Gasimli – "Taghiyev: Oil"

Best producer:

Ali-Sattar Guliyev – "Goodbye Schmidt!", Mozalan

Fariz Ahmadov – "Life seems to be beautiful", Azerbaijanfilm

Hilal Baydarov – "In between dying", Ucqarfilm

Orman Aliyev – "Taghiyev: Oil", Baku Media Center

Yalchin Verdiyev – "Scorpio season", ITV

Best original screenplay:

Elchin Musaoglu – "Maryam"

Hilal Baydarov – "In between dying"

Ismayil Iman, Zaur Gasimli, Asif Isgandarli – "Taghiyev: Oil"

Rustam Babazadeh – "Goodbye Schmidt!"

Vagif Mustafayev – "Life seems to be beautiful"

Best director of photography:

Elshan Abbasov – "In between dying"

Mahammad Osmanov – "Scorpio season"

Nadir Mehdiyev – "Goodbye Schmidt!"

Orkhan Abbasov – "Life seems to be beautiful"

Oktay Namazov, Adil Abbas – "Cold as marble"

Best art director:

Arif Niftiyev – film "Olimpia"

Aziz Mammadov – film "Goodbye Schmidt!"

Rovshan Mehdiyev – film "Sugra and her sons"

Sabuhi Atababayev – film "Taghiyev: Oil"

Zaur Abdullayev – "Maryam"

Best original song:

Azer Hajiasgarli – "Maryam"

Etibar Aliyev – "Taghiyev: Oil"

Ifsar Sarabski - "Goodbye Schmidt!"

Kanan Rustamli - "In between dying"

Tural Mammadli - "Life seems to be beautiful"

Best actress:

Natavan Abbasli - "Cold as marble"

Gunesh Mehdizadeh - "Sugra and her sons"

Pervane Gurbanova – "Like a dream" series

Shalala Shahveledqizi – "Scorpio season"

Tahmina Rafaella – "Maryam"

Best actor:

Azer Aydemir – "Goodbye Schmidt!"

Hikmet Rahimov – "Life seems to be beautiful"

Gurban Ismayilov – "Cold as marble"

Nofel Shahlaroglu – "Last autumn"

Parviz Mammadrzayev - "Taghiyev: Oil"

Best short feature film:

"The red color of the seconf planet" – director: Azer Guliyev

"Maiden Tower" – director: Aghamehdi Aghayev

"The last photo"– director: Turkan Huseyn

"Last autumn" – director: Rustam Babazadeh

"Tremor"– director: Amil Memibeyli

Best documentary:

"ANAMA" – director: Murad Ibrahimbeyov

"Fikret Amirov" – director: Vagif Mustafayev

"Trace" – director: Ilham Barkhudar

"Karabakh FC. on 30th season trip" – director: Fuad Guliyev

"Gunmen" – director: Nizami Abbas

Best documentary (short):

"We" – director: Orman Aliyev

"An old radio"– director: Mubariz Naghiyev

"The last one" – director: Fariz Ahmadov

"Shusha, you are free!" – director: Javidan Sharifov

"Palaces of memory"– director: Matlab Mukhtarov

Best director (documentary film):

Javidan Sharifov – "Shusha, you are free!"

Fariz Ahmadov – "The last one"

Matlab Mukhtarov – "Palaces of memory"

Mubariz Naghiyev – "An old radio"

Murad Ibrahimbeyov – "ANAMA"

Best animated film:

"The Child" – director: Sultan Abbasbeyli

"Hadith" – director: Nazrin Aghamaliyeva

"Nargiz" – director: Masud Panahi

"Finding miracles with Tiq-tiq. Gobustan" – director: Sultan Abbasbeyli

Best TV film (feature):

"The lamp" – director: Sabina Haqverdi:yeva

"I will return" – director: Nasimi Mammadoglu

"It turns out" – director: Ramin Nabiyev

"The last one" – director: Ramiz Hasanoglu

"Family portrait in oil paint" – director: Siraj Mustafayev

Best TV film (documentary):

"Acquittal No. 1109" – director: Elchin Gasimov

"A story of Arshin seller" – director: Ruslan Huseyn

"Seasons" – director: Parviz Hasanov

"Years with teacher Nasir" – director: Babek Abbaszadeh

"The photo of history" – director: Elchin Ibrahimov

Best short TV film (documentary):

"Azikh cave" – director: Mazahir Hashimov

"Step by step Turkiye. With Qanira Pashayeva"– director: Elnure Kazimova

"Gritty Baku" – director: Matlab Mukhtarov

"Shaped by fire" – director: Iman Majidov

"Greetings, land" – director: Sabina Haqverdiyeva

Best TV director:

Emil Guliyev – "Scorpio season"

Parviz Hasanov – "Seasons"

Ramiz Hasanoglu – "The last one"

Rovshan Isakh – "Like a dream"

Sabina Haqverdiyeva – "The lamp", "Greetings, land"

Best editing:

Asgar Rahimov – "Life seems to be beautiful"

Elshad Rahimov – "Goodbye Schmidt!"

Nijad Gayibov – "Cold sun"

Rahman Furgatoglu – "Like a dream"

Rza Asgarov – "Cold as marble"

Best costume designer:

Aygun Mahmudova – "Goodbye Schmidt!"

Sabina Huseynzadeh – "Scorpio season"

Shahin Hasanli – "Cold as marble"

Turan Azizova – "Me, Lala & Sherlock Holmes"

Vusal Rahimov – "Taghiyev: Oil"

Best make-up artist:

Adila Farrukhova – "Life seems to be beautiful"

Elbrus Vahidov – "Cold as marble"

Eldar Israfiov – "I will return"

Irada Gulbabayeva – "Goodbye Schmidt!"

Sevda Zeynalova – "Scorpio season"

Best sound director:

Elchin Aliyev – "Like a dream"

Nadir Mahmudov – "Scorpio season"

Orkhan Aghalarov – "Cold as marble"

Teymur Karimov – "Cold Sun"

Tariyel Hasanzadeh – "Life seems to be beautiful"

Best "Film portrait":

"The portrait of an artist – Mir Nadir" – director: Mubariz Nagiyev

"Millionaire"– director: Matlab Mukhtarov

"I found oil. Salmanov" – director: Huseyn Javadzadeh

"For the sake of the nation. Abdul Karim bey Mehmandarov" – director: Yavar Rzayev

"He was Kharqo" – director: Tahir Tahirovich

Best "Movie about movie":

"Ojaqov’s world" – director: Iman Majidov

"The mystery that follows me"– director: Babek Abbaszade

"At the end of hope" – director:Murad Muradov

SPECIAL DIPLOMAS OF "QIZIL PERI" FILM ACADEMY

Best Cinematographic Work for Children:

"At the camp"– director: Qalib Mirzaliyev

"Early feelings" – director: Nurlan Hasanli

"Lost diary" – director: Sedaqet Kerimova

"Me, Lala & Sherlock holmes" – director: Rufat Shahbazov

Best Student Work

(Feature)

"Greetings to God" – director: Khayal Mammadov

"Fallen angel" – director: Elmar Farzaliyev

"Phenomenon" – director: Sevinc Mahmudova

"Greetings Isa" – director: Samad Aghayev

"100 steps" – director: Shirin Ahmadov

(Documentary)

"A moment" – director: Almaz Gasimova

"Sir Lieutenant" – director: Gulustan Aliyeva

"Life intertwined with Kur" – director: Nigar Babayeva

"Homeland first" – director: Aleksandr Gadzhiyevski

"Shade of colors" – director: Atakhan Aliyev

Best Social Advertisement:

"We Never Forgot You" – Director: Matleb Mukhtarov

"Dyslexia" – Director: Fuad Guliyev

"We Are Returning" – Director: Rashad Afandiyev

"November 8 – VICTORY" – Director: Ilham Barkhudar

"Love for the Motherland" – Director: Khanlar Agayev

Best Commercially Successful Film:

"Hozu the Nanny"– 3CINEMA – Director: Ilham Yasharoghlu

"Hozu 007" – 3CINEMA – Director: Ilham Yasharoghlu

"Hozu the Bodyguard" – 3CINEMA – Director: Ilham Yasharoghlu

"Vessel of Poison".– O2 Media, YUZ Production – Director: Taleh Yuzbayov

"Zone" – Cinemazadeh – Director: Jafar Akhundzadeh

According to the preliminary data, the films listed above have been the most successful commercial films of the past five years.

