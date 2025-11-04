Celebrating Turkic Linguistic Heritage: UNESCO's landmark decision

4 November 2025 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand has adopted a resolution declaring December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day, to be observed annually, Azernews reports.

The date marks December 15, 1893, when Danish scholar Vilhelm Thomsen deciphered the Orkhon Inscriptions, the earliest written records revealing the common roots of Turkic languages.

UNESCO's declaration of World Turkic Language Family Day highlights the importance of protecting and promoting Turkic languages worldwide. Observing this day each year helps raise awareness of the historical and cultural contributions of Turkic-speaking communities.

The occasion encourages dialogue and understanding between Turkic nations and the global community. It also supports education and research on the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the Turkic language family.

The event provides a space for collaboration among Turkic countries to preserve their common traditions for future generations.

The proclamation of World Turkic Language Family Day was widely praised by various ministries, governmental bodies and various organizations.

The recognition was hailed as a historic step in strengthening international cooperation and highlighting the global significance of Turkic languages.

On his social media, Turkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism shared that the decision, adopted at the UNESCO General Conference, is a joint initiative prepared by Turkiye in collaboration with its brother Turkic nations and jointly presented by 26 countries.

He underlined that this historic step, which increases the visibility of Turkic languages, would further strengthen international cooperation in preserving their shared Turkic linguistic heritage and passing it on to future generations. He also congratulated everyone who had contributed to this achievement.

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page that Azerbaijan welcomes this vital step in celebrating the country's rich linguistic heritage, promoting global cultural diversity, and strengthening the bonds within the Turkic world.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, praised UNESCO's historic decision to proclaim December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day.

He noted that this milestone underscores the ancient roots and universal values of the Turkic language, reflecting its deep historical legacy as a unifying element of Turkic civilization.

The declaration of December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day is an important step in honoring Turkic languages and their shared history.

The decision promotes collaboration and exchange between Turkic nations and the global community. It has been warmly supported by leaders and organizations across the Turkic-speaking world.

Note that the UNESCO General Conference, convened every two years, brings together representatives from all 194 Member States to set global priorities in education, science, culture, and communication.

This year's session in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, focused on advancing intercultural dialogue, protecting cultural heritage, and promoting sustainable development through international cooperation.